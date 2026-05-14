Dania claimed her family has been facing a mosquito problem for over two months.

Scars and stress from mosquitoes plague Hougang family, bites continue ‘week by week’

A family in Hougang has been suffering from “continued” mosquito bites for over two months, leading to visible scars and mounting distress.

Stomper Dania said she and her daughter started getting bitten by mosquitoes from around March 10, adding: “It was not just a one-time issue because the bites continued week after week.”

Her son and her helper soon also started suffering from these bites — setting off alarm bells in her mind.

The Stomper said the constant mosquito bites have left her family with scars and distress. PHOTOS: STOMP

Dania, a resident at Block 430 Hougang Avenue 6, was especially worried as her daughter was prone to insect bites.

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“The marks have affected our skin appearance, and some of them may take a long time to fade even with treatment, lotions and care,” the concerned mother added.

Worried about a potential mosquito infestation in her estate, she reached out to the National Environment Agency (NEA) detailing her concerns on April 27 and May 5.

According to Dania, NEA came down for a site inspection on April 28, but found no mosquito breeding grounds.

Stomp understands that NEA advised Dania that subsequent inspections of neighbouring blocks on April 28 and April 29 revealed mosquito breeding in the vicinity.

The agency told her that the breeding habitats were “destroyed on the spot” and that it would “take action against the party responsible”.

NEA also informed the Stomper that male Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes — which do not bite nor transmit diseases — were previously released in her estate.

On May 12, the Stomper shared that NEA had placed a monitoring device in the area and understood that the agency would be collecting samples.

Dania noticed this monitoring device from National Environment Agency (NEA) in the vicinity of her home on May 12. PHOTO: STOMP

However, Dania said her daughter continues to suffer from mosquito bites as of May 14.

No mosquito breeding sites detected: Town council

A representative from the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) told Stomp on May 13 that its officers had conducted inspections in the vicinity, including common areas and surrounding drains following the Stomper’s feedback.

“No mosquito breeding sites were detected, and there are currently no reported dengue cases in the area,” said the representative.

“While this does not conclusively rule out the presence of mosquitoes, there have not been indications of a broader mosquito situation in the vicinity,” AHTC added.

Nonetheless, AHTC will step up precautionary measures, including increasing the frequency of routine vector control measures such as misting and drain oiling in the area.

“We would also like to seek residents’ cooperation in periodically carrying out the ‘Mozzie Wipeout’ measures, such as removing stagnant water from their homes, to prevent possible mosquito breeding,” AHTC said.

Stomp has reached out to NEA for comment.

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