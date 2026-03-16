Mdm Sha said she began noticing these disturbances in December 2025. PHOTOS: STOMP

Residents at Tengah BTO block complain of neighbour kicking doors and roaming corridor in underwear

Some residents in a Tengah Build-To-Order (BTO) block say they have been living in fear due to a neighbour who kicks doors and walks around the corridor wearing only briefs.

A Stomper, who wished to be known as Mdm Sha, told Stomp that the incidents have been occurring at Block 121A Tengah Drive.

Mdm Sha claimed that the man lives with his wife in a unit on the same floor. According to her, several neighbours have experienced disturbances caused by the man.

"He has been creating a nuisance in our block and kicking our gates," said Mdm Sha.

She added that another elderly neighbour claimed the couple had also dumped items outside their unit.

CCTV captures alleged instances

A CCTV camera placed at Mdm Sha's door captured some of the alleged incidents. In one clip, the man is seen kicking open a door in one swift motion before walking away.

The Stomper also shared footage showing the same man pacing along the corridor wearing only briefs in the presence of two police officers at 11.51pm on March 3.

Mdm Sha said she began noticing the disturbances in December 2025. "It's a BTO flat so most of us have stayed here for less than two years," she explained.

When she spoke to another neighbour, she was told they also noticed similar behaviour from the man since around the same time.

Residents have reportedly contacted the police about the situation on multiple occasions, said Mdm Sha, who added that she lodged a police report on Feb 18.

The man can be seen kicking a door in one clip. PHOTO: STOMP

In response to Stomp's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

The Tengah resident also claimed that the man's wife, whom neighbours believe to be mentally unwell, was recently taken away for medical help.

However, residents say they remain concerned about the husband, who still lives in the flat.

"A lady mentioned that she doesn't even dare to open her door anymore," said Mdm Sha.

She added that some residents are afraid worried about the safety of elderly residents and children living on the floor.

Mdm Sha said she had also reported the issue to her Member of Parliament (MP).

According to her, a Chua Chu Kang town council representative indicated that the matter could be referred to the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal (CDRT).

The CDRT hears disputes under the Community Disputes Resolution Act (CDRA) involving acts of "unreasonable intereference" at places of residence.

Mdm Sha added that a group of neighbours who are affected by the man's behaviour plan to attend a Meet-the-People Session during the week of March 16 to raise the issue with their MPs, Dr Choo Pei Ling and Mr Jeffrey Siow.

A representative from Chua Chu Kang Town Council said the town council was unable to comment as the matter has been reported to the police "for their review and action".

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