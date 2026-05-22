Resident says Yishun void deck being used as ‘private kitchen and storeroom’, town council clears items

A resident is unhappy with what he described as a “full-scale encampment” at a cluttered void deck in Yishun.

Stomper M shared photos of the situation at Block 718 Yishun Street 71, which he said has “reached a point of significant concern”.

“What began as a few items has evolved into a full-scale encampment that obstructs public space, creates potential fire hazards and compromises the cleanliness of the estate,” he told Stomp.

According to M, the void deck appeared to be “dominated” by the following items:

Commercial-grade equipment such as large stainless steel prep tables, industrial-sized refrigerators and fish tanks are permanently stationed against the pillars.

Piles of plastic crates, styrofoam boxes, jerrycans and cleaning supplies are stacked haphazardly, obstructing walkways.

Personal belongings and decorative items are being stored there “as if the void deck were a private warehouse”.

Overflowing trash bins filled with food waste and discarded containers are attracting pests and creating an eyesore in a high-traffic residential area.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The Stomper complained: “We pay our service and conservancy charges, but we can’t even use our own void deck because it’s being used as a private kitchen and storeroom.”

PHOTOS: STOMP

M also expressed concern about the accumulation of flammable materials such as styrofoam, plastic crates, cardboard and electrical appliances in a confined space.

“In the event of an emergency, these obstructions could hinder the evacuation of residents or the access of emergency responders,” he said.

He added that the cluttered setup would be especially challenging for elderly residents and those using mobility aids due to the presence of “bulky equipment”.

The Stomper also pointed to improper disposal of food waste, which he said “creates a breeding ground for cockroaches and rodents”.

PHOTO: STOMP

M said the void deck is meant to be a shared space but has remained “in a state of persistent disarray” despite feedback to the town council.

“The primary frustration stems from the fact that these items are not temporary” he added. “The presence of a refrigerator plugged into public power points and heavy furniture suggests a permanent setup.”

‘Reclaim Block 718 for its residents’

The Stomper called for “immediate and decisive action”, including:

Issuance of removal notices with a strict deadline Confiscation of the items “to restore the void deck to its original state” Regular monitoring and increased patrolling to prevent repeat incidents

“Public spaces are the backbone of HDB living. When one individual or group privatises these areas for personal gain or convenience, it erodes the quality of life for the entire block,” M said.

“It is time for the authorities to step in and reclaim Block 718 for its residents.”

PHOTO: STOMP

Community spaces allowed, but residents should be considerate

Nee Soon Town Council said it is aware of the Stomper’s concerns and the items have since been cleared.

A spokesperson told Stomp on May 21: “These spaces provide community engagement and social interaction and we will accommodate these as far as possible.

“At the same time, we also remind users to be considerate and refrain from placing too many items at the void deck, to avoid causing any inconvenience or safety risk.”

The town council added that it seeks residents’ understanding in ensuring common spaces remain clean and pleasant for everyone.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics clutter

inconsiderate

neighbour

town council

Yishun

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.