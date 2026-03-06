Smokers would avoid the staircase when they noticed enforcement officers around, said the Stomper. PHOTOS: STOMP

Resident says smokers and litter bugs know how to 'siam' officers at Bedok North block

A Bedok North resident says he has been reporting smoking and littering at his block for months, yet the problem has not gone away.

Stomper Keng told Stomp that people have been smoking at the common corridors and staircase of Block 541 Bedok North Street 3 since last July.

According to him, he has submitted numerous reports through the OneService app since July 2025 about the persistent issues.

"Actions taken were just to educate the residents and install big CCTVs for a few days," he alleged.

"After that, the culprits stopped for a few days but soon returned to smoke at these common areas again."

Keng said that the offenders knew how to evade enforcement officers despite efforts to catch them.

"They either watched from below the block and ignored the staircase, or went up to see for a short while and then went to the ground floor and sat at the stone table," the Stomper added.

He also alleged that one neighbour he confronted about smoking at the staircase challenged him to report the matter.

Keng shared photos showing cigarette butts on the staircase as well as a mattress placed in a corner of the common area.

Cigarette butts at the staircase near Stomper Keng's house. PHOTO: STOMP

He expressed concern that such items are potential fire hazards that could endanger him and his cats, saying, "If there is a fire when I am not around, they will be dead."

According to Keng, the town council had washed the floor of the entire block on March 4. However, he observed cigarette butts again shortly afterwards and submitted another report via the OneService app.

Town council has stepped up cleaning efforts

Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) told Stomp it is aware of the feedback and has been following up on the matter. It takes both educational and enforcement approaches when addressing such issues.

"In the case highlighted, a notice has already been issued to inform the owners of the impending removal of the items," a spokesperson from AHTC said, referring to bulky objects placed in common areas.

AHTC added that it has alerted the relevant agency regarding the smoking issue and has stepped up cleaning efforts at the block.

"Notwithstanding the above enforcement and follow-up measures, the educational aspect remains important as it raises awareness of the hazards associated with littering and smoking, and reinforces to residents that these matters are actively monitored."

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics smoking

inconsiderate

town council

litter