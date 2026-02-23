Resident puzzled by 'colour mismatch' at Bedok North lift lobbies as painting works persist

A resident has raised concerns over a noticeable colour mismatch in ongoing Repair & Redecoration (R&R) works at Blocks 701 to 708 Bedok North Road.

Stomper Eric, who lives in the estate, told Stomp that while different blocks have been receiving fresh coats of paint since December, some areas remain incomplete — most notably the lift foyers. He feels that the powder-coated lift shafts stand out against the newly painted exterior walls.

"The main lift foyer including the ceiling is in a run-down state and the existing colour of powder-coated lift shaft is not coordinated with the new layer of painting of the exterior walls," Eric said.

He questioned how the R&R project "could be approved with noticeable colour mismatches and selective non-painted areas".

Eric said he had reached out to Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) on Jan 31 with his feedback and received a reply from the project manager on Feb 5, who said that works were proceeding on schedule.

However, he found this "contradictory", as repainting work was not finished by Feb 14, which was the date committed to residents.

He also claimed he was not provided an explanation as to why the lift shafts were excluded from repainting.

"The town council and the Member of Parliament (Gerald Giam) need to ensure the needs of the residents are well taken care of, including the maintenance of the estate," said the Stomper.

Town council explains lift shaft exclusion and delays

In response to Stomp queries, AHTC said it has been studying suitable ways to address Eric's concern regarding the lift shafts' appearance.

According to the town council, the lift shafts at Blocks 701 to 708 Bedok North Road were excluded from standard repainting works under the current R&R programme as they are clad in powder-coated aluminum panels, which are "not compatible with the conventional paint system used for pre-cast concrete lift shafts".

Such surfaces require a specialised coating approach to ensure proper adhesion and long-term durability.

"The town council is reviewing case studies of similar lift shaft claddings where specialised coating systems have been applied, including assessing their performance, longevity and suitability before any approach is considered for wider implementation," AHTC said.

AHTC also addressed the delay in repainting internal common areas.

Although works were originally scheduled for completion by Feb 14, they were delayed due to intermittent rain.

"We seek residents' understanding that painting works can only resume once surfaces have sufficiently dried to ensure quality and prevent premature deterioration of the finish," the town council told Stomp.

It added that residents like Eric may have observed that painting works at the lift lobbies are currently in progress.

