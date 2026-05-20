Resident plagued by ‘rodent activities’ at Bedok Reservoir Road, town council steps up pest control

A resident is frustrated by the ongoing presence of rats in his estate at Bedok Reservoir Road.

Stomper Anonymous said he first noticed “rodent activities” in the vicinity of Blocks 701 and 702 Bedok Reservoir Road in mid-2025.

He shared videos taken on April 30 and May 14 showing rats on a grass patch near a rubbish chute, along a drain, and at a void deck.

Anonymous said: “I have written to the authorities many times, but they are not effective enough and there seems to be no improvement.”

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Town council stepping up pest control efforts

In response to a Stomp query, Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) said it is aware of the rodent activity in the area.

AHTC added that it has been working actively with its pest control operator to enhance measures to address the issue. These include intensified pest control efforts such as baiting, dusting, and the setting of traps at strategic locations.

“We are also working closely with the relevant community stakeholders to address contributory factors, including maintaining good housekeeping practices,” said the town council.

“In addition, the food distribution organiser operating in the vicinity has been advised to minimise the storage of items and to ensure proper management and disposal of food waste, as leftover food may attract pests.”

AHTC added that it will continue monitoring the situation closely and take the necessary steps to mitigate the issue.

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