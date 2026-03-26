Resident flabbergasted by return of ‘epic escape ladder’ at AMK block — made up of laundry

A “ladder” made of laundry was once again seen hanging down multiple floors of an HDB block in Ang Mio Kio, nearly three years after it first made headlines on Stomp.

Stomper YBW had first complained about the “epic escape ladder”, which belonged to a neighbour two storeys up at Block 465 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, in July 2023.

At the time, Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) confirmed it had received feedback on the incident, but said the laundry had already been removed by the time its staff arrived.

“We tried to contact the owner, but they were not at home during our visit,” the town council added then.

It seemed like the issue was put to rest — until now.

‘Back once more’

YBW contacted Stomp again on March 22 sharing new photos. “May I report this again?! The epic ladder is back once more,” she said.

She added that she was “flabbergasted” by her neighbour’s actions.

“Why is there a need for her to do this? Does she not have bamboo poles in her home to do it?” the Stomper questioned.

“What is the drying rack provided by HDB for? For show?”

YBW also felt that having laundry hanging two levels down was “naturally not a nice scene for our block”.

The laundry was removed after a few hours, according to her.

In response to Stomp’s queries, AMKTC said it visited the block on March 24 and confirmed that the laundry had been removed.

The town council has since displayed advisory notices at the lift lobby, reminding residents not to hang laundry in the common areas or “in a manner that may pose safety risks or cause inconvenience to others”.

AMKTC advised residents to refrain from such practices for the safety and comfort of the community.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and take further action should the issue recur,” it added.

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