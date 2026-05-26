Resident cries ‘K-pop torture’ after Owen Road restaurant blasts BOL4 song on loop through the night

A resident was kept awake through the night by the loud music playing from a nearby restaurant along Owen Road on May 18.

Stomper Miguel, who is staying in co-living space The Assembly Place, said the music started playing from smokehouse restaurant Cherry & Oak at 2am and only stopped several hours later.

According to him, the restaurant “played the same song on loop through its loudspeakers”.

Miguel identified the song as Some by South Korean musical act BOL4.

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“It was driving neighbours crazy and heavily disturbing our sleep,” Miguel told Stomp at about 8.50am that morning.

“Nobody was in the restaurant that day as it is closed on Mondays.”

Initially worried that the music would be playing “all day and night unless something is done to stop it”, Miguel later said the issue was resolved at around noon.

He described the isolated incident as “K-pop torture’, adding: “It was a maddening night and morning though, and felt like torture.”

According to Miguel, the restaurant apologised after he contacted them.

“They said sorry and that they’d make it up for us if we go there to eat.”

Stomp has contacted Cherry & Oak for more information.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), any music or sound-generating devices should be installed in the indoor area of F&B establishments.

Devices in F&B outlets that are not enclosed — such as coffee shops and non-air conditioned restaurants —should be turned to mute or switched off after 10.30pm.

“The volume of any music or sound-generating devices should be kept at a level which does not cause a noise nuisance to nearby residential or commercial premises,” NEA said.

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