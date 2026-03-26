Rental bicycle blocks emergency exit at Boon Lay block, swiftly removed by Anywheel

The bicycle was removed within the same day. PHOTO: STOMP

A Boon Lay resident has called out an ‘inconsiderate’ bicycle user for blocking an emergency exit at his block.

Stomper Drew, who lives at Block 197D Boon Lay Drive, was heading to work at 4.30am on March 24 when he noticed a green Anywheel bicycle blocking the entrance to the common stairs outside his unit.

Drew was immediately concerned, noting that the staircase acts as an emergency exit point for residents in the event the lifts are out of order.

“This is the block where a fire broke out on the fifth floor last year, so it is inconsiderate for the user to place the bicycle in such a way,” the Stomper added.

In the incident mentioned by the Stomper, a firefighter was taken to hospital after he felt unwell while putting out the July 2025 fire at the block.

Drew downloaded the Anywheel mobile app to report the issue and said the bicycle was removed by 4pm on the same day.

When asked why he shared this with Stomp, Drew said he hopes to educate the public to be considerate and responsible by parking rented bicycles at designated areas. He also noted that the problem has not recurred since.

Anywheel works with town councils to educate public

Anywheel confirmed that the company removed the bicycle on the same day it was reported due to potential fire safety concerns, reflecting its “swift response”.

“At Anywheel, we take public safety very seriously,” a spokesperson from the company told Stomp on March 26.

“We would like to remind users not to park bicycles near stairways or emergency access points, as this poses a serious fire safety risk.”

Anywheel works with town councils to educate the public on responsible bicycle parking. PHOTO: ANYWHEEL

Additionally, Anywheel has worked with various town councils to put up posters within public housing blocks to remind the public not to park Anywheel bicycles at staircases.

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