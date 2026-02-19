Red glow in Chinatown turns out to be restaurant fire

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Chinatown in the early hours of Feb 18, the second day of Chinese New Year.

Stomper Ai Li, who alerted Stomp to the incident, shared photos and videos showing a red glow and plumes of black smoke rising from a shophouse.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 52 Smith Street at about 2.10am.

According to Google Maps, the address is home to Wan Nian Stone Pot Fish restaurant. As of Feb 19, the eatery is listed as temporarily closed.

"Upon arrival, the kitchen of a restaurant on the ground floor was on fire," an SCDF spokesperson said.

"Firefighters entered the smoke-filled unit and extinguished the fire with two water jets."

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

