Recycling bin misused as dumping ground for bulky furniture, complains Canberra resident

Bulky items such as furniture are being discarded into a recycling bin in Sembawang, complained a resident.

Stomper Edmund said “misuse” of the bin at Block 121D Canberra Street increased after it was moved to just outside the lift lobby on the ground floor a few months ago.

According to him, the blue bin used to be located further away, though he did not specify where exactly.

“Ever since it shifted to this new location, more and more non-recyclable waste is being thrown inside due to its convenient location,” Edmund told Stomp. “As a result, those who want to discard their recyclable items are not able to do it.”

The Stomper shared a photo of a “large fabric chair” placed inside the recycling bin, preventing its lid from closing.

“Is this chair considered a recyclable item?” he asked. “Are our recycling ethics moving forward or backwards?”

In response to a Stomp query, Sembawang Town Council said it takes residents’ feedback seriously and is committed to maintaining a clean and conducive environment for the community.

“Upon being alerted to this case, our officers conducted a site check and the chair has since been removed,” it added.

The town council thanked Edmund for highlighting the issue and also reminded residents not to place bulky items such as furniture in recycling bins.

“Such items should instead be disposed of through Sembawang Town Council’s bulky item removal service.”

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics litter

inconsiderate

town council