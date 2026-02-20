Rat interrupts CNY dinner at TungLok Seafood at Gardens by The Bay, SFA investigating

An unwelcome guest gatecrashed a Chinese New Year dinner at TungLok Seafood at Gardens by the Bay on Feb 12.

Stomper Kelvin said he was at a company dinner with about 40 colleagues at around 7pm when he spotted a rat "running all around the place".

"We occupied four tables. We complained to the staff and they tried to catch the rat with a bucket, but failed to do so," recounted Kelvin, adding that he managed to snap only one photo as the rodent was moving too quickly.

"It continued running even while we were eating."

Kelvin said the incident left him feeling "quite bad" as it was his first time encountering such a situation. He subsequently reported the matter to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Kelvin also claimed that when he raised the matter with the restaurant manager, no compensation or remedy was offered.

"It's our first Chinese New Year dinner with a rat running around."

In response to Stomp's queries, a spokesperson for Tung Lok Group said it is aware of the incident and "sincerely regrets the distress caused" to its guests.

The spokesperson noted that Gardens by the Bay is surrounded by extensive greenery and waterfront areas, which may make the precinct more susceptible to occasional pest activity.

"As our restaurant is located within Gardens by the Bay, we take pest control very seriously and have always maintained a vigilant and proactive regime with our appointed pest management specialists to ensure the highest standards of hygiene and monitoring protocols."

This is the first time a rat sighting has been reported on the restaurant's premises since it began operations in 2023, the spokesperson told Stomp.

He said: "Upon being alerted, we immediately contacted the pest control contractor to conduct an urgent inspection and to implement additional control measures and informed the Gardens by the Bay management."

A thorough check of the premises has since been conducted and preventive actions are ongoing, the spokesperson added.

"We also apologised to our guests for the alarm caused," he said. "Please be assured that we remain fully committed to maintaining a clean, safe, and comfortable dining environment for all our guests."

Food safety is a joint responsibility, SFA told Stomp in response to a query.

The agency said: "While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices. Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained."

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report them to SFA via its online feedback form.

SFA said it takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices.

