Rare blood moon on last day of CNY thrills Simei resident

Stomper Sapphire spotted the lunar eclipse while on the way back from dinner.

Skywatchers were treated to a rare sight on the last day of Chinese New Year: a total lunar eclipse.

Stomper Sapphire, who lives in Simei, shared two pictures of the full moon lighting up night skies on March 3 at about 9.09pm.

"I spotted the big bright moon on our way home from dinner and I stopped and took photos of it," Sapphire told Stomp.

The Stomper had recalled reading about the blood moon phenomenon, and said she was happy she managed to witness it herself.

The rare blood moon on March 3. PHOTO: STOMP

According to The Straits Times, cloudy skies on Tuesday evening obscured the view of the red-hued blood moon at around 7.46pm. The moon appeared briefly at around 7.55pm, with a thin veil of clouds.

Sapphire confirmed this: "At first, there were clouds blocking the moon, so I waited till the sky cleared up and took the photos, so that I could share them."

She also shared an image she had taken of the harvest moon last October and told Stomp she felt that the blood moon was bigger and brighter in comparison.

Last October's harvest moon. PHOTO: STOMP

Those who missed the rare occurrence are in for a long wait: the Observatory at Science Centre Singapore said that the next lunar eclipse will only take place on Dec 31, 2028.

