Rare Asian openbill in critical condition after getting caught in fishing line at Lower Seletar Reservoir

A migratory bird was rescued after it was snagged by a fishing line and found hanging from a tree branch over Lower Seletar Reservoir on Feb 1.

Stomper Terry Tan said he was on his way to dragon boat training at around 7.30am when he noticed the Asian openbill dangling helplessly from a branch above the water at Lower Seletar Reservoir Park.

"The bird was hanging far from the bank and could not be reached," said the 72-year-old paddler from dragon boat team Singapore Dragons, adding that several people were already at the scene.

A man whom Mr Tan identified as Bruce, the operations supervisor of Camelot — which runs dragon boat and kayak training and rentals — later arrived with a retractable pole fitted with a cutter in an attempt to free the bird.

However, the pole was not long enough to reach it.

The Stomper shared that Bruce then boarded a safety boat with Zat, a dragon boat paddler from Kalasag Dragons, and approached the bird from the water.

In a video shared by Mr Tan, two men in a boat are seen approaching the struggling bird.

One of them manages to cut it free, causing the bird to fall into the water. The men then retrieve it from the water and place it on the boat.

In another clip, the pair are seen working together to free the large bird from a fishing line using a pen knife.

They are also heard discussing how long the bird may have been hanging there.

According to Mr Tan, the bird was eventually freed and handed over to the National Parks Board (NParks).

In response to a Stomp query, NParks said it was alerted on the morning of Feb 1 to an injured Asian openbill (Anastomus oscitans) that had become entangled in a fishing hook and line caught on a tree branch at the reservoir. A response team was deployed to the site.

"When the team arrived, members of the public had already cut the fishing line to release the bird," Mr How Choon Beng, NParks' group director of wildlife management said.

"However, the fishing bait and hooks were already embedded in its right wing. The bird was sent to NParks' Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation for a veterinary assessment."

Examinations revealed multiple injuries, including cuts and puncture wounds from the fishing bait and hooks, as well as a fracture.

"The bird has been treated by our veterinarians and is receiving care, but remains in critical condition and is being closely monitored," Mr How said.

The Asian openbill is a stork from South and Southeast Asia that is usually rare in Singapore, but occasionally appears in large numbers during migration events.

It is recognised by its greyish-white body, black flight feathers and pinkish, long legs.

"NParks encourages members of the public to carry out recreational fishing at designated fishing spots in a responsible manner," Mr How added. "At designated fishing sites, NParks encourages anglers to dispose of used fishing lines, old hooks, and bait into litter bins after use."

For urgent reports of wildlife requiring rescue, members of the public may contact NParks' 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

Stomp has reached out to Camelot for more information.

