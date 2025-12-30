Python strangles and eats cat in front of crowd near Eunos MRT station, 'rescued from location' by Acres

Stray cats are a familiar sight in Singapore's residential areas, and many people are fiercely protective of them.

In October, one man filmed himself freeing a cat from a python's deadly grasp by swinging the reptile around until it released its grip on the feline.

Unfortunately, not all encounters end the same way.

On the evening of Dec 23, a stray cat near Eunos MRT station was killed by a snake.

Stomper Reeven shared photos and videos of the cat's death, which occurred around 8.30pm.

"I live around the area. We were doing grocery shopping and walked past the station," recounted the Stomper.

"Many people walked past without noticing until my son spotted something and alerted me."

He went closer and realised it was a snake wrapped tightly around a cat that Reeven said was a stray.

"I immediately informed the MRT staff," Reeven told Stomp.

According to the Stomper, Acres wildlife rescue officers arrived just before 10pm, but the cat had already died.

He also shared a video showing Acres staff removing the snake from the area. While one of the officers attempted to place the reptile into a cage, the other picked up the cat's lifeless body by its tail and placed it into the same cage.

After some effort, both officers managed to trap the snake in the cage.

The Stomper expressed concern about public safety in the area.

"With many families and foreigners picnicking around Eunos MRT station every weekend, this could be dangerous if the snake moves into those areas."

In response to a Stomp query, Acres' chief executive, Kalaivanan Balakhrishnan, confirmed that its wildlife rescue team received a call about a snake, later identified as a reticulated python, "in the process of eating a cat".

The Acres team headed down immediately. As the cat was already dead, Acres considered waiting for the python to consume the cat.

"However, a large crowd was gathering and due to time constraints, the snake was rescued from the location for relocation," explained Mr Kalaivanan.

"Our community cats live in our urban concrete jungle, explore drains and other areas. To a python, the cat is food just like a bird is to a cat and a fish is to an otter."

Acres reminded the public that they can call the Acres Wildlife Rescue Hotline at 9783-7782 to seek help if they encounter animals in distress.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation