Python run over 'at least twice' while crossing Cecil Road, its eyeball was dislodged from socket

A reticulated python died after it was run over while crossing Cecil Road on the evening of March 12.

Stomper Nic shared a video of the snake being handled by the Wildlife Rescue team from the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) outside Telok Ayer Park near Capital Tower at 7.50pm.

A member of the team can be seen lifting the reptile from the ground and placing it in a container.

In response to a Stomp query, Acres CEO Kalai Vanan Balakrishnan said the snake had been run over at least twice.

"Despite this, the python managed to make it across the road. However, it sustained severe injuries, including an eyeball that had been dislodged from its socket," said Mr Kalai.

"The python was safely and gently contained before being brought back to Acres, where our rescue team kept him warm and monitored his condition."

Unfortunately, the animal did not survive the night and died shortly after.

"Roadkill in urban Singapore remains a serious issue for our biodiversity," lamented the Acres CEO.

"Our dense road networks cut through many green spaces, forcing animals to cross roads in search of food or mates, and many do not survive these journeys.

"Reticulated pythons are one such species that have adapted well to Singapore's urban landscape, where they feed primarily on rats in our drainage network."

If you see a wild animal in distress, call the Acres wildlife rescue hotline at 9783 7782.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics snake

python

Acres

wildlife

snakes

animals

death