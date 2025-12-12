Punggol resident disturbed by man knocking on doors for donations, says he turned 'aggressive' when confronted

A woman living in Punggol Northshore said she was left unsettled after a man went around knocking on doors and pressing doorbells repeatedly at her block on Dec 11 at about 7.55pm.

Stomper Lynn told Stomp the persistent knocking caused a disturbance at her home.

"A suspicious individual was repeatedly door-knocking and pressing doorbells," she said.

"When I told him through the closed door to stop, he became extremely rude and even aggressive."

In the video, the man is heard saying: "Then you cannot answer ah? You mute ah? Are you handicapped?"

According to the Stomper, she later heard from her neighbours that the man is an ex-convict who claimed he was seeking donations in the form of selling vouchers on behalf of ex-offenders and low-income families.

"Really? With such an attitude?" she asked, adding that she does not know if he is properly licensed.

"I don't know if it's real or fake but the knocking and bell-pressing were the same for me."

Lynn shared that she felt concerned because many elderly residents live in the block and may not know who is at the door, especially if they do not have a door viewer installed.

"It's not illegal to knock on doors but it's not right to insult or verbally abuse residents and disturb their peace with incessant door-knockings and bell-pressing at night," she said.

"And with that suspicious face and behaviour, who dares to open the door?"

She added that the incident reminded her of a recent report on a scammer who was arrested after knocking on doors and asking for donations in Bedok.

Lynn said she has not made a police report but hopes to raise awareness among her neighbours and encourage others to be cautious.

