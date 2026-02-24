PPS member slams 'robotic' response from Singapore Airlines over damaged Rimowa luggage

A Singapore Airlines passenger said his luggage was damaged in transit and disagreed that it was "normal wear and tear".

Stomper Maverick travelled on flight SQ11 from Narita International Airport in Tokyo to Singapore on Feb 8 and discovered damage to his Rimowa suitcase upon arrival.

According to him, a base stud had snapped off and one of the wheel pivots was completely dislodged.

"This wasn't just a scratch, it was a structural failure from impact," Maverick alleged.

Photos he shared show damage at the base corner of the hard-shell luggage, where the wheel housing appears cracked and bent, with the wheel assembly out of position.

Maverick said he filed a baggage damage report immediately after landing, but received a response hours later refusing compensation as the damage falls under "normal wear and tear".

"No offer to repair, no empathy — just a closed door," said the Stomper, who found the response "robotic".

PHOTO: STOMP

Maverick said his Rimowa titanium suitcase was purchased about 10 years ago for around $2,200 and had been in good condition before his trip. Moreover, sticker decals on the suitcase were worth about $400 to $500.

The Stomper clarified that he was not seeking full compensation or a replacement, but only repairs to his suitcase.

After checking with the Rimowa service centre at Mandarin Gallery, he was told the damage could be repaired at an estimated cost of about $200.

"If the airline refuses responsibility, then I will need to fork out the cost myself," Maverick added.

"How could this be due to wear and tear? For an airline that markets itself on premium service, treating a PPS member with a standard script for clear mishandling is a massive letdown.

The PPS Club is the "highest echelon" of SIA's rewards programme. According to the airline's website, PPS Club members are promised "undivided attention and personalised service".

In response to a Stomp query, an SIA spokesperson said it "sincerely apologises" to customers whose baggage were mishandled while travelling with the airline.

"We are in contact with these customers to provide further assistance," the spokesperson added.

Customers are reminded to immediately lodge a report online or in person at the SIA baggage or Lost & Found service counter at the arrival airport, and SIA will work closely with ground partners to investigate the incident.

The SIA spokesperson added that damaged baggage claims are assessed based on the condition of the luggage and in accordance with the Warsaw Convention, Montreal Convention, or local laws.

The conditions whereby customers may claim compensation for damaged baggage is listed in the airline's Conditions of Carriage.

Maverick's suitcase is not the first damaged Rimowa to be in the spotlight this year.

On Feb 3, a Malaysian couple drew flak for suggesting that a US$600 compensation offered by Qatar Airways Malaysia for their damaged Rimowa trunk did not adequately make up for their inconvenience. However, netizens pointed out that the compensation was fair, as the value of the eight-year-old suitcase would have depreciated over time.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.