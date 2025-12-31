PMA user 'rams' into pedestrian, threatens to slap her: 'When you walk, don't see handphone!'

A man riding a personal mobility aid (PMA) allegedly "rammed" into a pedestrian and got into an argument with her and another man.

Stomper Jimmy, who was the other man, said he witnessed the incident on Dec 4 at 11am.

He recounted: "The rider was speeding down the slope and the lady was walking at the side of the pavement along Cantonment Road.

"He rammed straight into the lady and sped off without stopping to check on her.

"I chased after him and managed to catch up with him at Dorsett Hotel. The lady was badly traumatised and crying throughout."

The Stomper did not know the woman.

"She was a stranger. I saw that she was bending over from pain and traumatised," he said.

"I was shocked that the PMA rider scolded her and used vulgarities on her before riding away without offering help.

"I only found out she was Korean later as she wasn't sure of the police hotline number and couldn't speak well in English or Chinese."

The Stomper shared a video of the heated confrontation with the PMA user.

"The rider was using lots of F-words and mocking the lady throughout," said the Stomper.

In the video, the bespectacled PMA user admitted to knocking into the woman because he couldn't see her and indicated that he had a problem with his eyesight.

Speaking in a mix of English and Mandarin, he also denied speeding as he was travelling at 5km within the speed limit of 10kmh. From 2026, the speed limit will be reduced to 5kmh.

He yelled at the woman: "When you walk, don't see the handphone! You look at the road!"

As she argued with him, he repeated: "When you walk, you see your handphone. I slap across your face!"

In the meantime, the Stomper was calling the police on his phone.

The PMA user said sarcastically: "Wah, I very scared ah, police."

He confidently agreed to wait for the police to arrive as the video ends.

The Stomper said that after the police came, they gave the PMA user a warning and took statements from the Stomper and the woman.

Stomp has contacted the police for info.

The Stomper added: "I hope the LTA (Land Transport Authority) will really look into this matter as it's worse if it happens to seniors or children."

According to LTA, device users moving at higher speeds should always look out for pedestrians and more vulnerable users.

