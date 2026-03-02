Pipe leak floods Jurong East junction, disrupts water suppy to nearby HDB blocks

A pipe leak caused flooding at a Jurong traffic junction and also disrupted the water supply to nearby HDB blocks on the afternoon of Feb 28.

As of 6.24pm, the leak was isolated and the water supply to the blocks were fully restored, said national water agency PUB.

Stompers Wes and K shared videos of the flooded road at the junction of Jurong Town Hall Road and Jurong East Avenue 1.

In one clip, water can be seen gushing out of the ground near an excavator.

PUB said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the incident at around 2pm.

"The incident caused heavy water flow along the pedestrian walkway and a section of the road junction in the area. Traffic at the junction remained passable," said the post.

The slip road from Jurong Town Hall Road towards Jurong East Avenue 1 was temporarily closed off as a safety precaution.

A service crew was immediately deployed to isolate the water mains and carry out repairs, added PUB.

Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC MP Grace Fu posted on Facebook that water supply to Blocks 241 to 253 Jurong East Street 24 was disrupted, and water trucks were dispatched to the affected area for residents.

Ms Fu, who is also Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, later updated at 6.18pm that water supply to all affected blocks had been fully restored.

PUB also updated that traffic had resumed along the slip road at the Jurong Town Hall Road junction and the water had been drained from the site.

The agency is investigating the cause of the pipe leak.

