Pink Parlour closes after 21 years, co-founder says sorry for ‘the hurt and disappointment’

Homegrown beauty salon chain Pink Parlour is ceasing operations in Singapore after 21 years.

The company announced on its website and Facebook page that it would close on May 31 and has been sold to a new owner.

Pink Parlour co-founder and president Derrick Seeto described the closure as an “incredibly painful decision” and “not something I ever imagined having to do”.

“The truth is, this has also been one of the hardest periods of my life personally, financially, and emotionally,” Mr Seeto wrote in a Facebook post on May 24.

He added that the company is trying to support customers through this time.

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PHOTO: PINK PARLOUR

“We are trying our very best, with the limited resources and manpower we have left, to support customers through this transition and not leave anyone in the lurch,” Mr Seeto said, as he appealed for patience from customers waiting for replies.

“We are not ignoring you, and we are not running away. We are simply handling an overwhelming situation as responsibly as we can,” he added.

Mr Seeto also acknowledged shortcomings in how the closure was managed.

“Yes, mistakes were made in how parts of this transition were handled, and for that I take full responsibility and sincerely apologise,” he wrote.

“There is unfortunately no ‘good' way to close a business that has served customers for over two decades, especially when emotions are involved for customers, staff, and our own family.”

The company is also helping to transition staff into new opportunities.

Co-founder starting new business, denies running away

Addressing questions about his “next chapter”, Mr Seeto said he is starting a new business venture but clarified that it was “not about running away from responsibility”.

He wrote: “It is simply my way of rebuilding my life and continuing to support my family after the closure of a business that has financially and emotionally taken everything out of me over the last few years.”

Thanking customers for their support over the last two decades, Mr Seeto added: “We would never have come this far without you, and I am truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this closure has caused.”

Pink Parlour previously operated outlets across Singapore, including in Tampines, at Capitol Piazza, Heartland Mall Kovan and Downtown Gallery. Prior to the announcement, its last remaining outlet was at The Centrepoint in Orchard Road.

Customer arrives at Kovan outlet to find it gone

The closure comes just over a month after a customer shared her frustrations with Stomp over Pink Parlour’s Kovan outlet.

Stomper MO said she had arrived for a waxing appointment on April 6, only to find that the salon was no longer there. The shop unit where Pink Parlour used to be was instead replaced with massage chairs.

MO, who had three waxing packages worth a total of $1,065 with Pink Parlour, was even more frustrated when she tried to contact the company and reached a bot.

The Stomper was upset by replies from a bot when she tried to contact Pink Parlour. PHOTO: STOMP

Mr Seeto later explained that customers had been informed about the Kovan outlet’s closure on March 25, but the Stomper might not have received the email notification due to her “PDPA (Personal Data Protection Act) preferences”.

According to Mr Seeto, Pink Parlour had apologised and offered the Stomper a $20 treatment voucher as a service recovery gesture.

“To further support her, we will also assist in arranging a one-way car-hailing service to our Centrepoint outlet for her next waxing appointment at her convenience,” he said at the time.

Customer thanks Stomp for resolution

MO, who had long suspected that Pink Parlour was closing down, reacted to news of the company’s closure by saying: “Finally they announced it”.

The Stomper has since completed all her packages with Pink Parlour.

She told Stomp on May 26: “My case was handled by a nice lady. She calculated my balance packages and offered IPL hair removal.

“Thanks to Stomp, the company also paid my cab fare. The management had offered a one-way trip, but their staff member managed to get two-way for me. It was so sweet of her.”

Speaking about the resolution, MO added: “Not satisfying, but better than nothing.”

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