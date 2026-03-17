Pink Honda crashes into Rendezvous Hotel pillar after trying to overtake bus at Bras Basah Road

A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital after his car collided with a bus and crashed into a pillar at Bras Basah Road on March 16.

Stompers Jason and Ryl alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos of the SBS Transit bus and pink Honda outside Rendezvous Hotel.

"The car driver seemingly lost control of the vehicle, and it jumped the kerb and crashed into a pillar outside the 7-Eleven," Ryl said.

Jason said the driver appeared to have sustained slight injuries.

Photos shared by the Stompers show the car mounted on the kerb with significant damage to its front, while the bus was stopped along the roadside.

Additionally, damage could be seen on one of the hotel's pillars, with debris scattered on the ground.

PHOTOS: STOMP

Passers-by were also seen checking on the car driver.

In response to a Stomp query, SBS Transit spokesperson Mrs Grace Wu said: "Our Service 174 bus was in the process of moving into the extreme left lane to serve a bus stop along Bras Basah Road when it was involved in an accident with a car.

"Based on our CCTV footage, the bus had almost completed its lane change when a car travelling some distance behind accelerated in an apparent attempt to overtake but collided into the left side of the bus."

She added that neither the passengers nor the bus captain were injured.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that they were alerted to the accident near 9 Bras Basah Road at about 2.20pm and 2.25pm respectively.

The 33-year-old male car driver was taken conscious to Raffles Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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