Pickleball players mark out lines with masking tape at Admiralty Drive hard court -- and leave it behind

Noise complaints about pickleball games may be familiar, but a Sembawang resident was more concerned by what was left behind after some players packed up.

Stomper Kitty told Stomp that she had observed pickleball players using masking tape to mark out additional lines at a hard court between Blocks 353B and 353C Admiralty Drive on Jan 1.

She shared photos, pointing out two extra nets put up by the players to 'cordon off' the area.

"Can meh?" she asked.

The players were later seen pasting masking tape across the hard court.

"They took more time pasting the lines than actually playing pickleball," the resident said.

Kitty noted that the players had been on the court from about 9am and that the tape markings were still there at 4pm the same day.

"They left without removing," she said. "Very inconsiderate! HELLO POLICE???"

She told Stomp the markings were still visible as of Jan 5.

The Stomper, who lives on the ninth floor, added that pickleball sessions can be disruptive.

"It's still rather loud," she said. "It's difficult to sleep in even with the windows closed to block out noise, especially when it's early in the morning on weekends.

"It's also challenging to take afternoon naps on weekends.

"We are learning to live with it but I cannot imagine what it's like for residents on the lower floors."

She also said the players tended to occupy the court for long periods: "We noticed the pickleball sessions last much longer and the players tend to hog the court for many hours.

"There are many families with young children here and we are not able to use the court for other activities."

In response to a Stomp query, Sembawang Town Council said on Jan 6 that it had not received any prior feedback about the incident.

"Meanwhile, we have removed the tapes placed on the court," a town council spokesperson said.

"We thank residents for helping us keep our community space safe and well-maintained."

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation