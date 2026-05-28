PHV driver takes passenger displaying ‘zombie-like’ behaviour to police station: Man found with Kpod

A private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver drove a passenger to a police station after the man allegedly displayed “zombie-like” behaviour and vaped inside his car.

Stomper N said the incident happened on May 11 at about 12.30am after the driver picked up the passenger from City Plaza for a ride to Peninsula Plaza.

The Stomper shared videos from his friend, the PHV driver, who wanted to stay “low profile”.

The first clip shows the man leaning against a sign pole outside City Plaza before slowly and somewhat unsteadily walking towards the car. Another clip shows the driver turning into Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre.

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According to N, the driver had arrived at the pickup point and became concerned after noticing the young man behaving strangely.

The Stomper alleged that the passenger also became aggressive after the driver confronted him for vaping inside the vehicle.

Concerned about the situation, the driver diverted and drove the man straight to the police station.

The Stomper said the driver then alerted officers, who detained the passenger.

Passenger found with etomidate vape

In response to a Stomp query, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on May 26 that the police had referred a case involving a 25-year-old man to HSA on May 11.

“The man was found with one vaporiser and one pod which have been tested to contain etomidate,” an HSA spokesperson said.

Etomidate vapes are also known as Kpods.

The man was fined and will be sent for rehabilitation at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre.

Under the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act, which came into force on May 1, those found abusing etomidate can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 10 years, or both.

Etomidate is a prescription-only medicinal ingredient used in clinical settings for sedation and is not approved for use in vaporisers.

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