Pet owners smile and wave at camera after being told to leash dog in East Coast

A dog was seen walking without a leash along a park connector near Bayshore MRT station on Jan 11 at about 11.08am.

Stomper Kin, who was cycling at the time, said he confronted the couple after seeing another cyclist ahead of him struggling to get past the dog.

"The dog was off-leash, nearly causing the cyclist in front of me to fall because it was overly excited," Kin said.

He said that when the owners were told they should leash their pet, they "brushed it off", telling him that the dog was just a puppy and therefore "safe".

"I didn't argue further — people who dote on their dogs usually won't change their minds anyway," he said.

The Stomper added that the couple began smiling and waving after noticing him taking photos.

He said he was not targeting them personally, but was concerned about more pet owners not leashing their dogs in the East Coast Park (ECP) area lately.

"I'm a dog owner myself and I don't think this is acceptable behaviour," he said.

"Dogs should be leashed in public areas for everyone's safety — including the dog's."

Kin added that this was not an isolated incident, noting that he saw a German Shepherd walking along the same park connector without a leash or muzzle about two weeks earlier.

"Honestly, they're not the only ones," he said.

"Plenty of owners don't leash their dogs. My daughter was bitten by an unleashed dog once in ECP.

"Love your dog? Leash them in public. Keep everyone safe!"

Pet owners are required by law to leash their dogs in public. Those who fail to do so may be fined up to $5,000.

