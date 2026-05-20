Persistent pigeon droppings despite ‘goodwill washing’ by town council leave Sembawang resident feeling crappy

A long-standing issue involving pigeon droppings has been affecting residents of Block 354D Admiralty Drive.

Stomper GC said he feels "at a loss, ignored and disappointed" by the persistent problem despite providing feedback back in Feb 2026.

He shared photos taken over several months showing the affected areas, in which bird droppings can be seen on common walkways and the Stomper’s air-con ledge area.

GC said the issue was "not an isolated occurrence" affecting only his household, adding that his neighbours were facing similar problems as well.

"Other households have also installed bird netting due to recurring contamination," the Stomper said.

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Sembawang Town Council subsequently issued a notice on May 4, offering “good-will washing” of air-con ledges.

PHOTO: STOMP

According to the notice, the May 6 exercise began from units on the eighth floor and moved downstairs. Residents on the second to eighth storeys were requested to keep their windows closed from 1pm to 5pm.

GC said he rescheduled the washing for his unit to May 15 due to the short notice.

Although the washing temporarily resolved the issue, GC felt it did not address the underlying cause.

“Pigeons are still nesting on the air-con ledge above my unit,” he noted.

Sharing photos he took on May 19 after the washing, the Stomper said: “It might be better if resources are used to tackle the root cause."

PHOTO: STOMP

Describing the town council's current approach as "patchwork", GC said he hoped efforts would instead focus on addressing the root cause of the pigeons' presence and nesting activity.

Town council advises residents to avoid feeding birds

In response to a Stomp query, Sembawang Town Council said it is aware of the feedback.

“We have rendered assistance in the washing of accessible air-conditioning ledges within the affected area,” said a spokesperson for the town council.

Residents are also advised to avoid feeding birds as it might contribute to “recurring bird activity” within the estate.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, review appropriate measures where necessary, and assist residents where feasible,” the spokesperson added.

Not the first report about pigeon droppings at the block

GC’s feedback is not as isolated one.

Stomper Paul, a resident at the same block, had shared his struggles with the “persistent pigeon infestation” in July 2025. Similarly, he said the problem continued despite repeated feedback.

Between 2023 and 2025, on average, NParks received reports of nearly 320 cases of illegal bird feeding a year.

Stiffer penalties for illegally feeding wildlife were passed on May 7. Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to $20,000 and up to 12 months in jail.

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