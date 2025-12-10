Passers-by use buckets of water to put out fire near Novena Church

A fire involving discarded items along Thomson Road was put out by members of the public on Dec 9.

Stomper Anonymous alerted Stomp to the incident and shared a photo showing police officers and firemen at the scene.

He said the fire occurred in front of Novena Church.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp it was alerted to the fire at about 5.25pm.

"The fire involved discarded items along the road," an SCDF spokesperson said.

"The fire was extinguished by members of the public using buckets of water before SCDF's arrival."

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

