Passengers evacuate as smoke emerges from train undercarriage at Sembawang MRT station

Passengers were evacuated when smoke came out of a train’s undercarriage at Sembawang MRT station on the evening of April 13.

Stomper Cathrine shared a video of commuters on the smoke-filled train platform, where several people can be seen taking videos of the incident with their phone.

She recounted: “One of the carriages started ‘burning’ when it came to a stop. All the passengers from the train had to evacuate.

“Due to an oncoming train, the train at the station had to depart eventually but moved very slowly. It caused the train following behind to move very slowly too.”

At least one video of the incident was also posted on TikTok.

In response to a Stomp query, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said smoke was observed coming from the train’s undercarriage at the North-South Line station at about 8.10pm.

Preliminary checks indicate that the smoke may have been caused by a brake that remained engaged and could not be released.

Mr Lam added: “As a precaution, our staff promptly assisted all commuters on board to disembark safely. The train was subsequently withdrawn from service for further checks.

“Train services continued to operate normally, and there were no reports of any commuters requiring medical assistance.”

In another smoke-related MRT incident in December 2025, passengers were guided off a train at Tanjong Pagar MRT station after a commuter’s power bank emitted smoke.

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