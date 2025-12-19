Passenger waits 40 min for driver who 'went round and round in circles' to avoid $10.80 GrabShare fare

A passenger waited 40 minutes for a Grab driver who never showed up.

Stomper Lim booked a GrabShare ride from Chinese Garden MRT station to Jurong West Street 91 for $10.80 on Nov 20.

She believes that the driver found the fare to be too low and wanted her to cancel.

Lim said: "I made the booking at 8.37pm and it was accepted. This super irresponsible driver picked up the Grabshare, but didn't want to pick me up.

"Instead of cancelling the ride, he went round and round and round in circles. At 9.07pm, he was still unresponsive while the map showed him driving further and further away.

"I bet he was banking on me to cancel so that he gets to earn another $4 in cancellation fee from me. I wonder how often he does this."

It was a waiting game that the driver lost. He eventually cancelled.

Lim added: "I made another booking for another car at 9.07pm. The driver arrived at 9.12pm and I was back at my home 9.25pm, a 13-minute journey."

PHOTO: STOMP

Lim said she contacted Grab, but received "a standard response that did nothing to help me".

She told Stomp: "Perhaps some drivers just shouldn't be drivers."

Stomp has contacted Grab for more info.

