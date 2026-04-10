Stomper N says the closure of multiple Star Tots playgroups has disrupted his child. PHOTO: STAR TOTS/GOOGLE MAPS

Parents in Tampines and Simei allegedly hit by string of Star Tots playgroup closures

Some parents are struggling to cope after a string of Star Tots playgroup closures disrupted their children’s routines, leaving them scrambling for alternatives, according to one father.

Stomper N alleged that several Star Tots playgroup centres in the area have shut over a short period, including those at Blocks 387, 285, 245 and 345 in Tampines East, as well as Block 133 in Simei.

“These repeated closures have caused significant disruption for parents and children who rely on these centres for childcare and early education,” said N, who has a two-year-old child.

The Stomper, whose child has been enrolled since 2025, said he has been personally affected by multiple closures.

He told Stomp he had secured a place at the Block 387 Tampines Street 32 centre last August, but was informed via WhatsApp in December — soon before classes started — that it would be shutting for “operational reasons”.

He then found another spot at the Block 133 Simei Street 1 centre, only to be notified in Dec 2025 that classes would begin this February, instead of January, due to low enrollment.

PHOTO: STOMP

However, the low enrollment apparently continued.

According to WhatsApp messages seen by Stomp, the centre told N on March 6 that the Block 133 Simei Street 1 centre was facing closure due to insufficient enrollment. However, should there be 10 registered students, classes could begin in April 2026.

The centre advised him to consider Block 155 Simei Road (Class B) as an alternative. Though the Stomper agreed to this “in good faith”, he learned that this class also had not hit the minimum of 10 registrations and hence a spot could not be confirmed.

On March 10, the centre informed N that the Block 133 Simei Street 1 class needed three more students to start in April.

But on March 13, the centre sent a message informing parents that it would “officially be closed for the April 2026 intake due to the insufficient number of registrations required to commence the class”.

PHOTO: STOMP

“The closures are informed at very short notice and even teachers don’t know about it when we ask,” alleged the Stomper.

Parents in limbo

The repeated changes have made it difficult for parents to make childcare arrangements, especially those who rely on nearby centres.

“My work arrangements have been affected due to the long distances to alternative schools,” the disgruntled father said.

“My child has also reacted with confusion due to the lack of stability. He is not getting frequent interaction with a consistent environment.”

According to N, other parents are facing similar issues.

He claimed that some families have withdrawn their children entirely after failing to find suitable alternatives, while others have been forced to consider Star Tots centres located much further away.

Stomper calls for flexibility and alternative solutions

N pointed out Star Tots’ reputation for being a service-minded, community-focused operator. However, the “abrupt closure based strictly on enrollment numbers” felt “money-minded” to the Stomper.

He questioned Star Tots’ plans for the seven students who had enrolled in the Block 133 Simei Street 1 centre, noting that moving kids when they have already bonded with teachers and peers can be disruptive to the the children’s development.

He also suggested a grace period of one more term to fill up the three-pax shortfall in enrollment. Alternatively, said the Stomper, Star Tots could consider a merger with a nearby brand or a temporary reduction in hours to “keep the community intact”.

When contacted by Stomp regarding N’s claims, a Star Tots representative said on April 10 that “the child is still registered with us and we do not wish to comment any further”.

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