Pandapro user rejects $71.30 Long John Silver’s order as it’s soggy after delivery rider had to make multiple stops

A Foodpanda customer was left disappointed after receiving her Long John Silver’s order in what she described as a “soggy” condition.

Stomper L said the $71.30 order was placed some time before 5pm on March 8 for a small gathering at her sister’s home in Tai Seng.

According to the Pandapro user, she was informed about that her order would be delayed as the delivery rider needed to make stops at two other locations in Kovan and Serangoon before heading to her address.

L said she was told by a Foodpanda customer service agent that the food would be kept in thermal bags to ensure its quality would not be affected despite the delay.

She eventually received her order at around 7.56pm, well after her expected delivery time of about 6pm.

According to L, the paper boxes containing her food were “soaked by water vapour” and had “collapsed on each other” by the time the delivery arrived.

“The food had totally turned cold,” she said, adding that her family “didn’t dare to eat it anymore” after seeing its condition.

The delay also disrupted the Stomper’s plans, as she had intended to leave around 8pm with her children, who needed to attend school the next day.



L also claimed the coleslaw in her order had “a smell to it” and had leaked into other boxes, affecting the rest of the meal.

L requested a refund and initially accepted a $5 voucher as compensation, but later found it insufficient given the state of her order.

“If I knew that (my food) would be in such a mess, I would not have claimed the voucher and would just insist on a refund,” she said.

In response to a Stomp query, a Foodpanda spokesperson said the platform had reviewed the case and had been in contact with the customer to ensure an appropriate resolution.

On April 5, L received an apology from Foodpanda and a full refund of $71.30.

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