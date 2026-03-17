PABs run red light in Yishun, police investigations underway

The incident happened on March 13 at Yishun Central, near Yishun Community Hospital. PHOTO: STOMP

A pair of mobility devices, which appeared to be power-assisted bicycles (PABs), were caught on camera running a red light on the night of March 13, leaving one driver horrified.

Stomper E said the incident happened at about 7.55pm at Yishun Central, near Yishun Community Hospital. Dashcam footage shared by the Stomper, taken at a busy four-way junction, showed the two mobility devices running a red light just after a group of pedestrians had cleared the pedestrian crossing.

While the type and model of the devices were not verifiable from the dashcam footage, they appeared to be PABs.

Based on the footage shown, there appeared to be two riders on the first PAB. Neither appeared to be wearing helmets.

"They were travelling at a fast speed without any safety gear and beating the red light," E observed.

The Stomper felt that the PAB riders were behaving dangerously and wanted to raise awareness of such behaviour.

"It won't be fair to other drivers if they collide with these two (PAB) riders," the Stomper added.

Land Transport Authority (LTA) regulations state that PABs are allowed on roads. However, riders must adhere to the following rules:

Be at least 16 years old

Must wear protective gear

Keep to a maximum speed of 25kmh

PABs must also meet the technical requirements listed here.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics Singapore Seen

PAB

traffic

road