Owners question 'Mini Goldendoodles' sold by S'pore pet shop after DNA test raises doubts

Some pet owners are raising questions about puppies sold as “Mini Goldendoodles” by a local pet shop. PHOTOS: STOMP, @QUEKDOODLEDUO/INSTAGRAM

Some pet owners are raising questions about puppies sold as "Mini Goldendoodles" by a Singapore pet shop after a DNA test allegedly indicated that the dogs may be a different breed.

Stomper Jay said concerns surfaced after an acquaintance decided to get a DNA test done on two Mini Goldendoodles purchased from local pet shop The Pup Life SG. This designer breed is typically created by crossbreeding a Golden Retriever and a Poodle.

The owner was shocked to discover that the test results allegedly showed the dogs did not share any Golden Retriever DNA. She later shared her experience on her Instagram account, @quekdoodleduo.

Jay said the issue has since been discussed among several dog owners online and claimed multiple customers may be affected. He added that he has not yet tested his own dog, which he bought from the same shop, but intends to do so.

"Not just for heritage, but to confirm any risk of hereditary diseases that would not occur if we had the correct breed," he said.

Apart from Goldendoodles, The Pup Life SG also sells other popular designer breeds such as Dachshunds, Pomskies — a Pomeranian-Husky cross — and Cavapoos, which are a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel-Poodle cross.

Separate dispute over puppy sale raised online

Jay also pointed to another online complaint involving The Pup Life SG, alleging that the shop had initially refused to complete a sale after payment and attempted to sell the same puppy to another buyer.

While the initial post is no longer available, Stomp found two public Facebook posts by Joseph Soh — who appears to be the buyer Jay was referring to — that addressed these claims.

In a post on March 12, Mr Soh said that there had been a miscommunication between The Pup Life SG's staff, who assumed that a cancelled sales agreement meant that the puppy, Reimi, could be sold to another buyer.

In a later update the same day, Mr Soh said he had forgiven The Pup Life SG and that Reimi was scheduled to arrive at his home on March 22. However, he said he still had concerns over puppy ancestry and breeder ethics, which he felt the shop should address.

Shop says it relied on breeder documentation

In response to Stomp's queries, the management of The Pup Life SG said on March 13 that it is aware of the concerns circulating online regarding the ancestry of certain puppies and is currently reviewing the matter.

The shop said it obtains ancestry information from breeders before placing puppies with owners.

"As we are not breeders and have never held ourselves out to be one, the information we obtain and provide to owners are based on documentation obtained from the respective breeders of the puppies," the shop's management said.

It added that veterinary reports issued by certified veterinarians in the puppies' country of origin were also reviewed and provided to customers.

The shop also said it is reviewing the DNA report that has circulated online.

According to the management, such tests may provide indicative insights but may not definitively determine a pet's ancestry. It added that it has engaged legal advisers and is seeking clarification from the breeders regarding the documentation provided.

"Our immediate focus remains the wellbeing of the puppies. We will also be reaching out directly to the customer involved as part of our review and investigations," The Pup Life SG said.

Addressing claims that it refused to honour a sales agreement, the shop said "any allegation that we retained payment and continued selling the same puppy to other buyers is factually untrue".

In an Instagram post on March 14, the shop also urged the public to avoid speculation and unverified claims while its review is underway. Comments on the post were turned off.

Case is assisting consumers

Mr Melvin Yong, president of the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case), said the organisation has received two complaints against The Pup Life SG from Jan 1 to March 12 alleging the misrepresentation of puppies as Goldendoodles.

"We are currently assisting the consumers," he said on March 16.

Case advises consumers buying puppies to purchase only from registered breeders in Singapore and to request copies of parentage tests before completing a purchase.

The Pup Life SG's social media channels indicate that it is accredited by the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) as a Grade A pet shop.

Stomp has reached out to AVS for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.