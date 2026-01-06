Owners bring pets to Sengkang playground despite 'no dogs' sign, one bites swing

A Sengkang resident witnessed several pet owners bringing their dogs to a children's playground near Block 286C Compassvale Crescent, despite clear signage stating that dogs are not allowed.

Stomper V told Stomp that he came across the scene while walking home at about 10pm on Jan 4.

He said he saw multiple pet owners bringing four to five dogs to the playground.

"The dogs were running freely on the play equipment," the Stomper said.

He shared a video showing the pet owners gathered at the playground, including footage of one dog biting a swing while its owner appeared distracted on the phone.

Photos taken by the Stomper show a sign stating that dogs are not allowed in the playground and another stating that the play area is meant for children aged five to 12.

PHOTOS: STOMP

V said this was not the first time he had observed such behaviour at the location.

"This is a serious safety and hygiene concern," he said. "Playgrounds are meant for children, not pets.

"Such behaviour puts young children at risk of injury, contamination and infection.

"Rules exist for a reason. Please respect shared spaces and keep playgrounds safe for children."

Stomp has reached out to the town council for comment.

