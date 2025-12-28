'Overtourism' in Joo Chiat? Resident complains of noise, tour buses blocking traffic

When you hear "overtourism", perhaps Kyoto, Japan, comes to mind.

But for Stomper JX, the problem is closer to home.

Joo Chiat has seemingly become the Kyoto of Singapore.

"So many tourists at Koon Seng Road from mainland China," said the Stomper, who shared photos of coachloads of sightseers crowding the walkways beside the iconic brightly-coloured Peranakan shophouses in the neighbourhood.

PHOTO: STOMP

"Koon Seng Road is a trunk road and it's busy. It is very often that tour buses will just stop by the side of the street and let off a large number of tourists. You have people spilling out onto the road taking pictures.

"So much honking and road noise. Singapore car drivers have no patience and will honk like they are back in 1980s."

PHOTO: STOMP

The resident is not against having tourists in the area, but this was too much.

"Visiting sites like Joo Chiat is great, but it's overtourism. It's not sustainable for residents who live here," said the Stomper.

"I suspect that Japan-China spat is increasing the tourists in Singapore by a large number."

In November, Joo Chiat Road was named the 14th coolest street in the world in 2025 by Timeout Worldwide magazine. Travel app Klook offers several day trip packages to the area.

The resident reached out to Singapore Tourism Board and received this reply: "We acknowledge that the increase in tourist activity in residential areas can create challenges for local communities, particularly when tour buses park along the road to allow passengers to disembark.

"We will be sharing your feedback with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for their information, as they are the relevant authority for managing road traffic and parking matters.

"We hope the information shared has been helpful, and we genuinely appreciate residents like yourself who help us maintain the balance between welcoming visitors and preserving the livability of our neighbourhoods."

Stomp has contacted LTA for more info.

The Stomper proposed designated areas for the tour buses to park and unload the visitors.

"And perhaps relook the road situation here so we don't mix large number of people and motorists," he added.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation