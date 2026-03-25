Old Chang Kee apologises after customer allegedly finds hair in sausage from Compass One outlet

A customer said she found a strand of hair in a cheese sausage purchased from Old Chang Kee at Compass One.

Stomper Anonymous recalled buying “several items including Old Chang Kee sticks and chicken pieces” on Feb 28 at around 4pm.

The Stomper said that on March 2, while reheating and eating the food, her daughter “picked up a piece of cheese sausage and discovered a strand of hair embedded within it”.

Anonymous shared photos of her holding up the strand of hair with the sausage dangling below.

She told Stomp: “I hesitated to raise this, but as a consumer, I believe it is important to highlight such incidents as they affect confidence in food hygiene and safety standards.”

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson from Old Chang Kee said it has been in touch with the customer.

“We are currently reviewing our food safety, hygiene, cleanliness and manufacturing processes at our production facilities to ensure that our standards continue to be upheld and to prevent a similar incident from occurring,” the spokesperson said, adding that the relevant teams have been informed.

The spokesperson also assured that they “have not received any other similar feedback from this or other outlets regarding the product”.

According to the spokesperson, Old Chang Kee has apologised to the customer and “offered a resolution, which she has kindly accepted”.

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