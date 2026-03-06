'Obedient' rooster crossing road in Bukit Batok reminds driver of S'pore's kampung spirit

Stomper Thiagu was amused by this 'obedient' rooster. PHOTO: STOMP

A driver was amused to see an unusually "obedient" rooster crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing in Bukit Batok.

Stomper Thiagu shared dashcam footage of the encounter, which occurred along Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 on March 4 at around 9.55am.

In the video, the Stomper is about to make a turn when he notices a rooster walking across the pedestrian crossing.

He slows down and pauses to allow the bird to reach the other side safely.

"I felt funny and started laughing. Such an obedient rooster," said Thiagu, who was on his way to work at the time.

He added that seeing chickens in residential areas reminds him of Singapore's kampung days, and he shared the clip with Stomp as he thought readers might enjoy the unusual sight.

Roosters are not an uncommon sight in Singapore's residential areas.

In January, traffic came to a standstill at Upper Thompson Road as motorists guided chickens across the road.

A boy was also captured on video playing football with a rooster in Woodlands in the same month, captivating passers-by who witnessed the light-hearted scene.

