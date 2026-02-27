'Now I have nothing', says single mum after friend goes MIA with $700 meant for kids' food and bills

A single mother says she has been left helpless after a male friend borrowed $700 from her and then allegedly disappeared.

Stomper J said a friend, whom she knows as Leo, contacted her on Feb 22 at about 7pm asking to borrow money.

"He called and WhatsApped me asking if he could borrow $700," J recounted. "He said we could meet for dinner and he would pass me the cash back."

J was initially hesitant as the money was meant for her children's insurance payments and weekly food expenses.

"I told him I was working until 8pm and needed to check if I had enough (money). This money is for my kids' insurance policy and food," said the mother of two.

According to J, Leo later assured her he would return the money, and she transferred $700 to him via PayNow.

The Stomper had reason to trust Leo. She had previously lent him up to $400 on separate occasions and he repaid the loans within the day.

While J admitted that the $700 was a larger sum than usual, she believed he would pay back the sum promptly just like before.

J met Leo later that night at around 11.35pm at Golden Mile Tower and went to a Chinese restaurant opposite Sultan Plaza for supper.

"We ate, drank a bit and chatted until about 2.30am," the Stomper said. "He paid for the meal and told me he would PayNow me back by 8am on Feb 23."

However, the promised repayment never came.

"The next morning, no reply, no answer to calls," J told Stomp. "He also unfriended me on Facebook."

J added that she does not know why Leo needed the money.

According to J, she first met Leo at a nightclub where he had been working part-time as a bouncer until January. She later learned that he was now working for a local company that sold household items, but was not clear about his role in the firm.

"I am really very stressed. I trusted him enough to lend him money and now he has disappeared," said J, who shared a screenshot showing her messages and calls to Leo going unanswered.

The Stomper explained that while she has funds tied up in a savings plan that "cannot be touched", she currently does not have any money for bills and expenses.

"This money is for my kids' insurance and weekly food. Now I have nothing. I feel very lost, and want to die."

J lodged a police report on the morning of Feb 24. In response to Stomp's queries, the police confirmed that a report was made.

