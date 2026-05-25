‘Nightmare’: Scoot passenger’s $2k worth of scissors confiscated after staff gives wrong luggage info

Michelle said the scissors were worth $2,000 in total and had priceless sentimental value.

A Scoot passenger says she lost around $2,000 worth of professional grooming scissors after allegedly being given incorrect baggage advice by airline staff at Changi Airport.

Stomper Michelle was checking in for Scoot flight TR156 on May 17 when the incident occurred. The 45-year-old pet groomer was travelling from Singapore to Shenyang, China, with her husband to attend a grooming course.

According to Michelle, she originally had her seven pairs of professional grooming scissors “neatly packed” in a pouch to be checked in with her other luggage.

However, staff at Scoot’s check-in counter allegedly informed the couple that the scissors were “not allowed to be checked in” and “must be taken out and hand carried” instead.

“Relying entirely on the guidance and instructions provided by Scoot staff, we removed the scissors from our checked baggage and carried them with us for boarding,” the Stomper recounted.

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“However, upon reaching the security checkpoint, airport officers together with Scoot staff informed us that the scissors were in fact NOT permitted for hand carry and were prohibited cabin baggage items.

“I asked if it was possible to not dispose the scissors and have my family come collect them, but they said no.”

A mistake that led to huge inconvenience and stress

Michelle said she had no choice but to “sacrifice” her scissors. While the tools were worth around $2,000 in total, they also carried “priceless sentimental value” as she had used them for years.

“If I wanted to save my scissors, I would not have been able to board my flight,” she told Stomp. “If I did not board my flight, I would have incurred losses for my air tickets, hotel accommodation and grooming school fees.”

The Stomper added that arriving in China without scissors for her lesson was a “huge inconvenience”.

“Just one mistake by the staff made me suffer so much stress,” she said, calling the entire experience a “nightmare”.

Michelle’s husband also slammed the “contradictory and unprofessional baggage guidance” provided by Scoot staff, which he said resulted in “substantial financial loss and emotional distress” to his family.

He claimed that he and his wife were “left with no proper solution” after the incident, adding: “This could have been entirely avoided if staff had provided accurate, competent and professional guidance from the beginning.”

“Instead, we were misled into following instructions that directly caused our loss.”

According to him, the loss of the scissors affected Michelle’s ability to fully participate in the week-long course as planned, and also brought her “significant emotional and mental distress”.

He said: “I am extremely disappointed by the lack of professionalism, proper training, and coordination displayed by Scoot staff in handling such an important matter involving passenger property and aviation security requirements.”

The couple said they wrote to Scoot requesting a “full investigation”, “a formal written explanation” and “appropriate compensation”, but turned to Stomp after not hearing back.

Scoot says ‘incorrect advice’ given to passenger, apologises

In response to a Stomp query, Scoot said it is aware of the incident and sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused.

A spokesperson said: “We have investigated this incident and confirm that incorrect advice was provided to the passenger at check-in. We have since taken action to address this matter with our ground handling partner.”

Scoot’s customer service team is in touch with the passenger, the spokesperson added.

Travellers are reminded that sharp objects are prohibited in cabin baggage due to aviation safety and security regulations.

Sharp objects are prohibited in cabin baggage. PHOTO: SCOOT

More information on Scoot’s baggage policy and Conditions of Carriage can be found on its website.

Asked whether she had been offered any resolution, Michelle told Stomp on May 25: “No, there was no reply after they admitted that the wrong information was given.”

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