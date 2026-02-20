Neighbour cuts Toa Payoh resident's $90 plant from Japan without permission

A Toa Payoh resident was upset after discovering his neighbour had taken scissors to his plant without permission.

Stomper A shared surveillance footage of the incident, which occurred at Block 58 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh on Feb 19 at about 4.03pm.

The video shows the neighbour walking along the corridor towards the Stomper's plants.

He then appears to take a pair of scissors from his pocket before leaning over to cut a portion of the plant.

"Our neighbour cut the plant without asking for permission during Chinese New Year," said the Stomper.

"This plant came from Japan. It is hard to find in Singapore and is a bit costly. We paid $90 just for it."

Stomper A added that this is the first time such an incident has happened.

When asked if he knew why his neighbour cut his plant, he said he was unsure: "For no reason, I think. Maybe he loves plants."

