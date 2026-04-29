NEA finds 6 mosquito breeding sites in Geylang Central East estate, taking action against premises manager

The National Environment Agency (NEA) found six mosquito breeding sites in a Geylang residential estate after a resident complained of infestation.

Stomper Anonymous, who lives with his elderly parents at Block 120 Geylang East Central, shared photos showing the number of mosquitoes he killed in a single night.

“I’m concerned as there are senior citizens living here, and mosquitoes can carry disease,” he told Stomp.

He reported it to the authorities via Life SG on April 6 and again on April 22, but said he did not receive a response.

In response to a Stomp query, an NEA spokesperson said the agency had received multiple feedback reports regarding mosquito concerns at the Stomper’s block.

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“NEA takes all mosquito-related feedback seriously as part of our comprehensive vector control strategy,” the spokesperson told Stomp on April 23.

“During our inspections of the area in March and April, six mosquito breeding sites were detected within the common areas of the estate. Immediate remedial actions were taken to eliminate these breeding sources, and enforcement action will be taken against the premises manager.”

NEA added that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with the relevant stakeholders to ensure they carry out the necessary vector control measures.

PHOTO: STOMP

When contacted by Stomp, a Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council spokesperson said on April 28 that upon receiving the feedback, the town council promptly worked with its conservancy contractor to increase inspections. Cleaning and flushing of drains were also carried out to remove potential mosquito breeding habitats.

The spokesperson added that the town council has already taken active measures to reduce the mosquito population in the estate, including oiling treatments at drains, misting, and clearing stagnant water in common areas.

“As a precautionary measure, additional rounds of inspections at potential mosquito breeding areas and search and destroy efforts were subsequently undertaken in the vicinity,” said the spokesperson.

“In addition, mosquito fogging has been scheduled in the area to complement these source‑reduction efforts to further reduce the mosquito population in the area.”



The town council said it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

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