Nando’s manager lashes out at unwell part-timer in team chat for ‘excuses’ and being ‘last minute’

Nando’s is “very disappointed” with the way one of its managers responded to a part-time employee who reported feeling unwell, the restaurant chain told Stomp.

Stomper Aerie alleged that the manager had subjected the staff member to “severe verbal abuse”.

She said: “Shockingly, the manager insisted that the staff member adhere strictly to the schedule and show up for their shift, completely disregarding their medical condition.”

Aerie’s friend, a co-worker of the part-timer, had sent Aerie a screenshot of the Nando’s Bugis team group chat in which the part-timer apologised for not being able to go to work.

In response, the manager wrote in all caps: “I won’t entertain any last-minute reason for everyone! If you cannot commit to the hours you all giving, better don’t give!

“This is enough already! You all have attitude of last-minute things! Unpaid leave and excuses! You are all grown up.”

PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper said the “deeply concerning” incident on April 11 highlighted “a toxic workplace culture and behaviour with a blatant disregard for public health” at Nando’s.

Aerie explained: “We are talking about the food and beverage industry. Forcing a sick employee to handle food and interact with patrons is a massive hygiene hazard. It unnecessarily exposes diners to potential viruses or bacteria.”

The Stomper said if management did not trust the staff, a “proper professional” way to handle it would be to direct the staff to obtain a medical certificate to “resolve any doubts once and for all”.

She added: “Resorting to verbal abuse and risking the health of paying customers just to fill a shift is completely unacceptable.

“It is high time the public sees the reality of how management and bosses often treat their staff as mere ‘economic digital units’ or chess pieces moved solely to maximise profit margins.”

Aerie said her friend was “quite shaken” and “deeply distraught” after the incident, which “sent shockwaves through the team”.

In response to a Stomp query, a Nando’s spokesperson said that everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity.

“The manager’s response towards a colleague who is unwell is completely unacceptable and very much against our beliefs and policy,” the spokesperson told Stomp on April 17.

“We care for our people and encourage our staff who are not well to rest or go home, even if it’s during a shift.”

According to the spokesperson, Nando’s is in the midst of an internal inquiry and will take appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with its internal processes and employment regulations.

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