Myna repeatedly ‘dive-bombs’ monitor lizard in Bukit Panjang canal, leaving Stomper impressed

A wildlife encounter turned into a memorable sight for one passer-by.

Stomper Siew Kuen spotted a myna seemingly attacking a monitor lizard in a canal near Bukit Panjang MRT station on the evening of April 4.

The bird appeared relentless in its attack, while the reptile remained largely unfazed — a contrast that left the Stomper impressed.

“The Javan myna was seen aggressively swooping down and pecking at a Malayan water monitor in the drain,” she recounted.

“It repeatedly dive-bombed the lizard, flapping loudly and staying just out of reach, while the lizard kept low to the ground and attempted to move away along the wall.”

Siew Kuen called the bird a “little fighter”, adding: “I’m amazed that a single tiny Javan myna can actually take on a monitor lizard that’s almost five times its size.”

A video she shared shows the myna flying close to the monitor lizard multiple times, prompting the latter to quicken its pace.

She believes the attack was defensive behaviour, likely “because the myna perceives the monitor lizard as a threat to its nest or young”.

According to the Stomper, the lizard eventually escaped through a pipe in the drain.

“Despite the myna’s persistence, the lizard did not retaliate and instead focused on escaping the area,” she added.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), the Malayan water monitor is a large species that can grow up to three metres. It feeds on fish, crabs, birds and other smaller animals, but like most wildlife, does not attack unless provoked.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.