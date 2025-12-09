'To my horror, the driver's eyes were closed while he was driving': Grab passenger

A Grab passenger was horrified to see the driver had his eyes closed when he was driving because he was so tired.

Stomper Catherine said the "scary" experience took place after she booked the ride from Bukit Merah to Teck Whye on Dec 8 at 5.21pm.

She and her husband were in the backseat of the private-hire vehicle while her son was in the front passenger seat next to the driver.

"The driver seemed to be tired and sleepy," said the Stomper.

"My husband and myself were scrolling on our handphones. I felt like I was on a roller coaster because the car was going fast and slow in between braking.

"I looked in the rearview mirror to see the driver. To my horror, the driver's eyes were closed while he was driving."

A video shared by the Stomper shows the vehicle was on an expressway at the time.

The passenger told Stomp: "I know that driving a vehicle as a driver is not a easy job, but he can take a break and continue his driving. Otherwise, it is not safe for him as well as his passengers."

She added: "After he dropped us off at our destination, he picked up other passengers too."

The Stomper has since reported the incident to Grab.

A Grab representative replied: "I want to extend our sincerest apologies for any distress caused by the reported reckless driving behavior.

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of our passengers is of paramount importance to us, and we take any incidents of reckless driving very seriously.

"Immediate action has been taken to address this matter, and the driver in question has been issued a warning, along with a recorded strike on their record within our system.

"We want to assure you that we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety, and we appreciate your vigilance in reporting such incidents.

"Our monitoring systems will remain active, and we will continue to take any necessary actions to prevent the recurrence of such behavior."

