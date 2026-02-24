Punggol resident felt tremor during Sabah earthquake, thought 'giddiness' returned: 'Our fish tank was moving'

A woman and her daughter felt a "tremor" in their Punggol home during the Sabah earthquake on Feb 23.

Stomper Gie, who lives at Sumang Walk, said it happened in the early hours of the morning.

"I thought my giddiness came back. I only confirmed it was a tremor when my daughter came to me saying she felt the shake as well," said Gie.

"Her necklace and our fish tank were moving."

The Stomper shared a video of water undulating gently in the fish tank.

In response to a Stomp query, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said: "During the Sabah earthquake, our local monitoring stations detected minor ground motions comparable to measurements taken during past regional earthquakes."

Singapore has previously experienced tremors from large earthquakes along the Sunda megathrust and Great Sumatran Fault, added MSS, which is under the National Environment Agency.

While the Sabah earthquake, which happened at 12.57am, was farther away at approximately 1,500km, it was significantly deeper at 620km.

"Deeper earthquakes tend to produce seismic waves that can travel long distances more efficiently with less energy loss, which may be the reason tremors were felt in Singapore," said MSS.

Minor ground motions were detected by monitoring stations in Singapore during an earthquake that struck off the Malaysian state of Sabah.

Tremors were felt in Ang Mo Kio, Toa Payoh, Balestier, Punggol and East Coast, reported The Straits Times.

The US Geological Survey recorded the Sabah quake at 7.1-magnitude, while the Malaysian Meteorological Department put it at 6.8-magnitude.

