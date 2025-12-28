Muay thai studio boss wants culprit who ripped his display in Grid mall to take responsibility

A muay thai studio boss wants the culprit who ripped the display outside his gym to take responsibility.

Stomper Ben is the co-founder of MT30, the gym in Grid mall at Selegie Road.

He shared CCTV video that captured the incident on Nov 25 at 6.05am.

The footage shows two young men outside his studio with one of them, who appeared to be drunk, grabbing hold of the display for support.

As the other guy spoke to him, the drunk guy suddenly tore down the banner hanging on the display.

The two then walked away, leaving the damaged display on the floor.

"I came into the studio noticing my banner was not around," said the Stomper.

"Only when I checked the CCTV then I found out what had happened."

He posted the video on his and MT30's social media with an appeal for help.

The Stomper wrote in the post: "Two individuals damaged our standee outside the store, and we are trying to identify them so the matter can be resolved.

"If you recognise either person, or if you are one of the individuals in the video, DM us on Instagram."

Someone commented on the video: "Drunk rage! Wah lau, who so boliao, ah bro?"

The Stomper replied: "Haha, he's probably intoxicated. Still gotta be responsible for his actions."

He told Stomp the display cost less than $100, but money was not the issue.

"It's disruptive as that is a banner for passers-by to scan and look through for our trial package," explained the Stomper.

He added that he reported the incident to mall security, who made a police report.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged.

Sharing photos of the wrecked display, the Stomper said: "To be honest, the standee isn't worth much, but this is destruction of our property.

"Whoever did it should be responsible for his actions."

