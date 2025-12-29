Motorist alleges drunk man in Little India pinned him down, held his neck: 'I feared for my life it might break'

A motorist was allegedly assaulted in Little India on the night of Dec 26 and is appealing for witnesses to step forward.

Stomper Anonymous said it happened at about 11.30pm near Snooze Inn at 28 Dunlop Street and had since made a police report.

He recounted: "I was driving home and the couple were drunk, walking in the middle of Dunlop Road. I honked gently to warn them and the guy hit my side mirror and driver's door."

The Stomper said he stopped the car and confronted the man, who told him to get back into his car and said: "What can you do?"

The motorist found a place to park his car and again confronted the man, who repeated: "What can you do?"

The man added sarcastically: "I'm scared."

He then removed his rings from his fingers and was ready to fight, said the Stomper in the police report.

The motorist continued: "I told him to wait for the police. He was smoking a cigarette and blew smoke in my face. He started to push me and I kept saying to wait for the police to settle this.

"He became angry and pinned me down on a nearby car. He held his hand onto my neck and I feared for my life that it might break.

"His girlfriend came to take him away and just walked across the road. I took a video of them walking away and he tried to grab my mobile phone. However, he did not manage to get it.

"He then pushed me until I hit a car parked nearby. I followed them towards Jalan Besar MRT station and took a few photos of them."

Following the incident, the Stomper immediately went to the Rochor Neighbourhood Police Centre to make a police report.

The next day, the Stomper went to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and was given three days' medical leave.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged.

If you are a witness to the incident or have photos or videos of what happened, kindly contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

