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Motorcyclist taken to hospital, trailer driver assisting with investigations after accident near Enterprise Road

Cherlynn NgCherlynn Ng
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A 50-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after he was involved in an accident with a trailer near Enterprise Road on April 2.

The police told Stomp they were alerted to the accident along Jalan Boon Lay towards Jalar Bahar at about 1.40pm.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to hospital.

A 42-year-old male trailer driver is assisting with investigations, police added.

Stomper Aeen shared photos of the scene, showing an ambulance and a police car, with workers helping to direct traffic.

enterprise road accident
Workers were spotted directing traffic at the accident scene. PHOTO: STOMP

“The junction has a blind spot, so please be cautious if you are passing by,” said Aeen.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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