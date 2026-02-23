Motorcyclist, 30, taken to hospital after Tampines accident: 'I heard someone screaming'

A 30-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident involving a car in Tampines on Feb 20.

Stomper Melvin shared photos of the aftermath, showing a person lying in the middle of the road as bystanders attended to him.

Police officers and paramedics later arrived at the scene.

Melvin said he had taken the photos from his bedroom at Block 522A Tampines Central 7.

"I heard someone screaming, and when I looked out the window, this was what I saw," said the Stomper.

"I think Singaporean motorists should be more careful and patient on the road."

PHOTO: STOMP

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 1.45pm.

The male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

