Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident on PIE, assisting with police investigations

A 34-year-old man is assisting police with investigations after his motorcycle was involved in an accident with a car along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Feb 15.

Stomper Anonymous shared a video showing police vehicles and an ambulance at a stretch of the expressway near Toa Payoh towards Changi Airport.

In the clip, the first two lanes appear to be closed to traffic.

Officers are seen attending to a man lying on the road, while a motorcycle is some distance away.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 9.15pm.

"A 34-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital," a police spokesperson said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

